Jackie Chan To Receive Britannia Awards’ Worldwide Contribution To Entertainment Honor

Jackie Chan will receive BAFTA Los Angeles’ Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment this year. The honor will be bestowed during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

Chan joins an honors list for this year that already includes Jane Fonda, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.

The Hong Kong-born stuntman, actor and director is being recognized for his lasting impact on the global industry, from a career that included his breakout U.S. movie Rumble in the Bronx in 1996 to the lucrative Rush Hour franchise, and extensive charity work via his Jackie Chan Charitable Foundation and Dragon’s Heart Foundation. He also is a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF/UNAIDS.

He was awarded a Honarary Oscar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

“Over his 50-year career, Jackie has become a beloved, revered personality we all know and love for his innovative stunt work and unique blend of martial arts and comedy. He rose from rags-to-riches through years of hard work and tireless dedication to perfecting his craft, ultimately earning him global fame and success,” BAFTA Los Angeles CEO Chantal Rickards said Thursday in announcing the award. “We are delighted to honor this inspirational actor with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment.”

BritBox returns to stream this year’s Britannia Awards live to U.S. and Canada.