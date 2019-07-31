Jacki Weaver Joins Cast Of ‘Penguin Bloom’ Movie

Jacki Weaver is set to star alongisde Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln in Penguin Bloom, the upcoming feature film based on the bestselling book. Shooting gets underway in August in Syndey on the pic, which is being directed by Glendyn Ivin from an adaptation scripted by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps.

Set on Sydney’s northern beaches, Penguin Bloom follows Cameron (Lincoln) and Sam Bloom (Watts), who with their three boys were an everyday family until a shocking, near-fatal accident left Sam paralyzed from the chest down. As the family struggles to adjust to her new situation, an unlikely ally enters their lives in the form of an injured wild magpie chick the Bloom clan calls Penguin. The bird becomes a mascot for the family.

Weaver, a two-time Oscar nominee for Silver Linings Playbook and Animal Kingdom, will portray Jan, Sam’s mother. Rachel House also has joined the cast, which is rounded out by Leeanna Walsman, Lisa Hensley and Aussie newcomers Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron and Abe Clifford-Barr as the Bloom’s children.

The book co-written by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom was published in the U.S. in 2017 as Penguin the Magpie.

Watts is also producing the pic alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky. Cameron, Sam Bloom and Greive will executive produce alongside Ricci Swart, Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli and Meryl Metni. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide rights.