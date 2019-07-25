Jackée Harry, Alexandra Breckenridge & Robert Buckley To Topline ‘Love In Store’ Hallmark Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Jackée Harry (227), Alexandra Breckenridge (This Is Us) and Robert Buckley (iZombie) are set to star in Love In Store, a new original movie set for premiere in September on the Hallmark Channel.

In the movie, Breckenridge and Buckley play shopping network hosts Terrie and David, who have different selling styles that draw large audiences, but off-camera their personalities clash. Each hopes to replace Sharyn (Harry), the network star, when she retires, but first they’ll have to get along as co-hosts because Sharyn needs them to team up when a co-worker goes into labor. Selling a high-tech umbrella, the two are in the middle of their presentation when Terrie turns on her phone to demonstrate the umbrella’s tracking device and sees a text from her boyfriend breaking up with her. Suddenly speechless, she breaks the cardinal rule of live television, “No Dead Air,” and although David steps in to help, Terrie is mortified. But to everyone’s surprise, viewership spiked, and now Sharyn wants them to co-host until she picks her replacement.

Harry won an outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy for her role as Sandra Clark in 227. She can be seen in the recently released Lifetime original movie Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta. Her previous credits include The Paynes, The Jeffersons, and Cool Kids among others. She’s repped by Metropolitan and manager Bob McGowan.

Breckenridge was recently seen as Sophie in NBC’s flagship drama series This Is Us. Her other credits include The Walking Dead and American Horror Story. She’s repped by CAA and Atlas Artists.

Buckley can currently be seen as Major Lilywhite in iZombie. Known for his role as Clay Evans on One Tree Hill, Buckley’s other credits include Dimension 404, Powerless and 666 Park Avenue. He’s repped by APA and Interlink Management.