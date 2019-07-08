Former Brit Soccer Star Jack Charlton To Get Doc Treatment From ‘Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager’ Outfit Noah Media Group

Noah Media Group, producers of docs Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans, are in production on a feature-length documentary about iconic Brit soccer player and manager Jack Charlton.

The London-based outfit have partnered with Charlton and his family on the project, with a theatrical release planned for the summer of 2020 – thirty years on from Italia 90, when Charlton led the Republic of Ireland in their first ever World Cup.

The film will explore the story and legacy of that team but it will also look at Charlton’s playing career. He won the World Cup as a player with England in 1966, alongside brother Bobby Charlton, always the more revered player. However, the more outspoken Jack was a household name as pundit and TV celebrity by the early 1970s before turning his hand to coaching.

Pic will be directed by Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager) and Pete Thomas (Euro 2016: Sounds of the Summer) with former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend joining as an executive producer. It will be produced by John

McKenna and Torquil Jones (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager).

It will be the latest film released through Noah’s distribution arm, NoahX. Noah’s upcoming slate also includes cricket doc The Edge.

Jack Charlton’s son John Charlton said, “We are delighted to be working with Noah Media Group on what will be the definitive film on my father’s life. It will be fascinating to see how the film links his life as a husband, father and brother to

his incredible achievements in football, as both a player and a manager.”

Co-director Gabriel Clarke added, “I remember Jack Charlton being as surprised as anyone when he got the Ireland manager’s job in 1986. What followed changed lives, altered careers and transformed a nation and it is a privilege to team up with the Charlton family and so many of those who made it possible to get to the heart of this funny, emotional and inspiring story.”