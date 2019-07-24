J.J. Abrams HBO Sci-Fi Drama Series ‘Demimonde’ Changes Showrunners

EXCLUSIVE: There is a change at the helm of J.J. Abrams’ high-profile drama series for HBO Demimonde.

Jerusalem creator Bash Doran, who had been tapped as executive producer and showrunner last summer as part of a two-year overall deal with HBO, has exited the project. Search is underway for a new showrunner.

Demimonde, an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama, marks the first series solely created by Abrams since the 2001 ABC drama Alias. It comes from Warner Bros. TV where Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. is in the process of signing a new giant overall deal, and HBO, which is co-producing. Abrams is executive producing with Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

“It’s about getting the right team in place,” HBO President of Programming Casey Cloys told Deadline Wednesday at TCA. “Nothing to report other than JJ has been pretty focused on getting his film out by Christmas. When that happens, we would have a little bit more time.”

Abrams is currently in post production on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, set for release on Dec. 20.

Demimonde is Bad Robot’s third series on HBO, joining Westworld and the upcoming Lovecraft Country.