ITV Studios Acquires Israel’s Armoza Formats, Creator Of ‘The Four’

ITV Studios is adding to its stable of global entertainment formats with the acquisition of Israeli group Armoza Formats. Founded by Avi Armoza, the company’s catalogue numbers over 100 formats including primetime singing show The Four which has been commissioned in over 15 territories and aired on Fox Stateside; game show Still Standing; and primetime studio entertainment series I Can Do That!, aired in over 25 countries.

The deal will see Armoza Formats become part of the Global Creative Network, headed up by Mike Beale, for ITV Studios. The Armoza team, based in Tel Aviv, will continue to develop and source new formats and also work with producers within the ITV Studios group on their projects in development. ITV Studios labels will exclusively produce all newly-developed Armoza formats in territories within which it has a presence.

Maria Kyriacou, President, ITV Studios International, said, “Armoza Formats has rapidly grown to be one of the top independent creators and distributors of global entertainment hits. This is a unique opportunity to work with Avi and his team and combine his expertise with ITV’s presence and reach to undoubtedly create many more hits of the future.”

Armoza added, “Armoza always strives to be at the forefront of creativity and stay ahead of the challenges in our industry, and we are therefore thrilled to be joining ITV Studios. We both share the same values and passion for success through creativity and strongly believe that ITV Studios are the perfect partner for the next stage of the company’s evolution.”

Armoza’s catalogue is a mixture of in-house developed and third-party formats, including primetime competition Dance Revolution and multi award-winning scripted drama Hostages. Armoza’s partners include Fox, NBC USA, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, TVA Canada, TF1 France, RTL Germany, HBO, TV2 Norway, Rai Italy, Globo Brazil, Azteca Mexico and Zee TV India.

The Armoza catalogue joins ITV Studios’ growing slate of successful formats like Love Island, Talpa’s The Voice and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.