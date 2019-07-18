ITV Increases Investment Stake In ‘Harlots’ Producer Monumental Television

ITV has increased its investment stake in Harlots producer Monumental Television.

The company, via its production division ITV Studios, has increased its stake in the British production company from 26% to 51%, giving it a majority stake. The deal will see the indie, run by Alison Owen and Debra Hayward, become more of an integral part of the larger group.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will continue to distribute Monumental shows.

The company recently produced three series of Hulu’s Harlots and BBC One comedy Ghosts and it is in “advanced development” on several other scripted series.

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director ITV Studios and Maxine Gardner, ITV Studios UK Finance Director, join Owen, Hayward and Ruth Berry, Managing Director ITVS GE, on the board.

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director ITV Studios, said, “Alison and Debra have proven to be a fantastic fit within the ITV family over the last four years. They’re outstanding creatives with fantastic talent relationships and I can’t wait to work even more closely with them as they start the next phase of Monumental’s growth.”

Owen, who previously produced Temple Grandin, and Hayward, who produced the forthcoming feature adapation of Cats, added, “ITV Studios is at the forefront of all the exciting new developments in the television landscape and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with the incredible team there.”