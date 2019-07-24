ITV2 Doubles Down On ‘Love Island’ With Winter Run In South Africa Set For Early 2020

ITV is coupling up even further with its hit reality dating format Love Island by doubling the number of seasons of the show set to air in 2020.

The British commercial broadcaster will air two seasons next year, coming on the back of ratings growth for its fifth season, which is the most watched program of the year for adults aged 16-34 on all channels and broke the 6M viewer mark for the first time.

ITV2 will air a winter Love Island in early 2020 in a new location and new villa in South Africa before coming back to Majorca for its regular run next summer.

Love Island UK is produced by ITV Studios Entertainment and Motion Content Group.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV said, “Off the back of a record-breaking year, we’re delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule. Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location.”

Angela Jain, Managing Director of ITV Studios Entertainment added, “We love making Love Island for ITV2. The show’s success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal. And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before.”