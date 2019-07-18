‘It Chapter Two’ Director Andy Muschietti Would Love To Remake ‘The Howling’ – ScareDiego At Comic-Con

Toward the end of tonight’s New Line ScareDiego session of It Chapter Two, the cast and director Andy Muschietti were asked by a fan in the crowd what other horror films they would remake next.

Jessica Chastain said that classics by an auteur should remain untouched, i.e. Rosemary‘s Baby. Other cast members said that there shouldn’t even be attempts to remake Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining or John Carpenter’s They Live. However, if Muschietti could remake another horror pic after Stephen King’s It, he told the crowd it would the 1981 pic The Howling. Again, this was all musing; Muschietti wasn’t announcing anything. Bill Hader loved Muschietti’s choice, thinking it was rad.

Joe Dante’s The Howling follows a television newswoman who is sent to a remote mountain resort whose residents may not be what they seem; all after she has a bizarre encounter with a serial killer.

While Warner Bros. opted to skip San Diego Comic-Con this year despite the fact that they have three DC movies coming out before next year’s fanboy confab —The Joker, Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman 1984–they opted to move forward with a spotlight on the sequel to the highest grossing horror film ever, It ($700.3M). And that was ‘it’, really. No Conjuring 3 tease, no Doctor Sleep footage, the entire hour and 15 minutes was devoted to It: Chapter Two, its adult cast, Muschietti with Conan O’Brien on tap for hosting duties.

O’Brien emphasized at the top of the session that the entire evening was a “no spoiler” evening, meaning no cell phones. “I’m impotent,” he joked, indicating if that quip got out, it means someone in the room broke the circle of trust. But O’Brien wasn’t kidding. The press were forbidden from using their laptops and security would jump on anyone who was even audio recording the session. Such odd parameters since this is Comic-Con, and every media outlet and fanboy blogger is always typing away, covering a room’s action. It’s all about the studio creating a spoiler free environment with the footage show, but hey, it’s Comic-Con and it’s the social media age. At Comic-Con 2015, Warners dropped a trailer for Suicide Squad in Hall H. Some attendee uploaded the shakey footage to YouTube and Warners had no choice but to release the full trailer in full.

Tonight audiences were treated to four pieces of footage: Another trailer, a sequence of the Losers Club as adults reuniting at a Chinese restaurant, only to be stirred up with fortune cookies, a scene with Ben Denbrough being torment by Pennywise the clown in a funhouse of mirrors, and the gang descending upon the clown’s haunted house. All fresh footage, nothing recycled. At CinemaCon there was a great scene where the adult Beverly Marsh (Chastain), returns to her original apartment, finds some memories and contends with a vicious old hag.

