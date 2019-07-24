During her TCA panel Wednesday for her next HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show, on which she is executive producer, Issa Rae said her Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated comedy series Insecure is currently being hammered out in the writers room and that it’s “shooting in September.”

And they’ll be more episodes in Season 4: 10, per Rae. Each previous season has featured eight episodes.

Rae co-created Insecure with Larry Wilmore. On the show she plays Issa Dee, who together with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigates the single experience in Los Angeles; their peers sometimes feel intimidated by their success.

Insecure was nominated for two Primetime Emmys last year, Rae for lead actress in a comedy series and half-hour single-camera cinematography.