‘Haunting Of Hill House’ Producer Intrepid Pictures Hires Par TV Exec As VP Television

Intrepid Pictures, the producer behind the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and the newly announced Midnight Mass, has hired Adam Fasullo its VP Television. Fassulo had been in the same role at Paramount TV, where he worked with Intrepid partners Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy on Hill House.

The Netflix horror series has spawned a second installment, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and led to the order for Midnight Mass, all stemming from Intrepid’s multi-year TV deal at the streaming service. Fasullo, who moved over to Intrepid last month, will be tasked with further boosting the company’s development and production slate.

“Adam has a keen understanding of the vision and path we’ve created for Intrepid,” Macy and Flanagan said in a release Friday officially announcing the hire. “We’re excited to have him join our team as we expand our scripted television slate and dig deeper into the world of character-forward storytelling.”

At Paramount TV, Fasullo worked on Amazon’s Jack Ryan and upcoming series The Vampire Chronicles, The Devil In The White City, Heels and Station Eleven. He previously worked at HBO and WME.