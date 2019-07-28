‘Into The Wild’ Bus Tourist Attraction Lures Woman To Her Death

A woman attempting to visit the abandoned bus made famous by the best-selling book and film Into The Wild has been killed.
The newlywed woman, one of many tourists who attempt to visit the “Magic Bus” where Chris McCandless died in 1992, drowned attempting to cross a river to get to the vehicle.
The McCandless story tells how, after graduating from college, top student and athlete McCandless abandons his possessions, gives away his $24,000 in savings to charity, and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. He later starved to death in the bus.
The abandoned bus has since become a macabre memorial, with hikers attempting to retrace the adventurer’s footsteps.
Veramika Maikamava and her husband, Piotr Markielau, both 24, were among those hikers. They were attempting to cross the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail shortly before midnight, according to Alaska State Troopers. That’s when Maikamava was swept under the water and drowned. The river was said to be running high from recent rainfall.
