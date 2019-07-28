‘Into The Wild’ Bus Tourist Attraction Lures Woman To Her Death

The Stampede Road becomes a narrow, rutted four-wheel drive trail after eight miles from its intersection with the George Parks Highway in Healy, Alaska. The road eventually leads to the bus where Christopher McCandless was found dead in September 1992. The site has become a popular pilgrimage site for Alaska travelers with the publication of McCandless' story in Jon Krakauer's book "Into the Wild" and the release of the film adaptation by Sean Penn. (AP Photo/Matt Hage)

A woman attempting to visit the abandoned bus made famous by the best-selling book and film Into The Wild has been killed.

The newlywed woman, one of many tourists who attempt to visit the “Magic Bus” where Chris McCandless died in 1992, drowned attempting to cross a river to get to the vehicle.

McCandless’s trip into the Alaskan wilderness was made famous in Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book, later made into a movie in 2007. Sean Penn wrote the screenplay and directed, and Emile Hirsch played McCandless.

The McCandless story tells how, after graduating from college, top student and athlete McCandless abandons his possessions, gives away his $24,000 in savings to charity, and hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. He later starved to death in the bus.

The abandoned bus has since become a macabre memorial, with hikers attempting to retrace the adventurer’s footsteps.

Veramika Maikamava and her husband, Piotr Markielau, both 24, were among those hikers. They were attempting to cross the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail shortly before midnight, according to Alaska State Troopers. That’s when Maikamava was swept under the water and drowned. The river was said to be running high from recent rainfall.