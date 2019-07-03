Instagram Fails Again, With Northeast U.S. And Western Europe Hit Hardest By Outage

Click to Skip Ad
'Jurassic World' Sequel Director J.A. Bayona To Helm Amazon's 'LOTR' Series

Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo

Instagram users in many parts of the world have drawn a blank this morning, as the social network went down in the latest in a series of major outages.

Beginning a little before 9 a.m. ET, users started reporting being unable to access the site on the web or via mobile apps. Instagram parent Facebook as well as its other subsidiary, WhatsApp, also have been experiencing outages.

According to the website DownDetector, the northeastern U.S. and Western Europe have been the hardest-hit regions. Users in Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, Mexico and South Africa also have flagged issues.

The hashtag #instagramdown, predictably, started trending on Twitter, with many users posting GIFs expressing their angst.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

Outages have occurred several times across social networks, with Instagram being hit in early June.

