‘Infinity Train’: Cartoon Network Series Set For Five-Day Rollout Next Month

Infinity Train is making its first stop at the Cartoon Netwook station next month — several, in fact. The new animated series will launch with a five-night event starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 5, on the WarnerMedia-owned cable net.

Described as a wild adventure filled with puzzles and peril at every twisty turn of events, Infinity Train follows Tulip (voiced by Ashley Johnson), a headstrong 12-year-old girl who must use her wits to uncover the train’s many secrets – and hopefully return home. Her mind-bending journey will find her forging friendships with One-One (Jeremy Crutchley), a robot with dueling personalities, and Atticus (Ernie Hudson), the canine king of Corginia. But with new surprises awaiting in every car, will Tulip ever find a way off the train?

Created by Owen Dennis, the series developed through Cartoon Network’s Global Artists program is heading to San Diego for Comic-Con next week. Its original short has drawn 4.7 million views on YouTube since launching in November 2016.

Here’s the new key art for Infinity Train, which is executive produced by Cartoon Network Studios: