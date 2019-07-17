‘Imprisoned’, Shot In Puerto Rico Just Before Hurricane Maria Hit, Heading Back For Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Libre Studio has acquired North American distribution rights to Imprisoned, the indie drama starring Laurence Fishburne, Juana Acosta and Juan Pablo Raba along with Esai Morales and Edward James Olmos.

Directed by Paul Kampf, the pic was filmed entirely in Puerto Rico in 2017, and was among the last productions to shoot before Hurricane Maria hit and devastated the island. Cinema Libre will now return the film there for its world premiere September 10, followed by a 15-theater rollout on the island September 12. The film will be released in select cities in the U.S. beginning September 13.

“It was important for us to hold the Imprisoned premiere in Puerto Rico, as the film has a powerful Latin cast including Juan Pablo Raba, Juana Acosta, Jon Huertas, Esai Morales and Edward James Olmos,” Kampf said. “Imprisoned was the last project filmed on the island before hurricane Maria hit in 2017 and we are proud to support and celebrate the revival of this special location.”

Related Story Stephan James & Laurence Fishburne Lead Cast Of Antoine Fuqua's "#Freerayshawn' Quibi Series From Sony TV

In the thriller, Raba plays Dylan Burke, who attempts to move on from his former life as a

criminal with his true love Maria (Acosta). He soon realizes his past will continue to haunt him when he learns the new local prison warden, Daniel Calvin (Fishburne), has not forgiven him for a previously committed crime. Calvin frames him for a murder he didn’t commit, landing him back in jail. When the prison erupts into a riot, they are forced to make a choice between righteousness and revenge.

Equitas Entertainment Partners produced the film, and as part of their social impact aims included more than 30 formerly incarcerated and a dozen currently incarcerated men as part of the production. Eight of the current inmates will receive a pass to leave the jail and attend the premiere.

Equitas and Caribbean Cinemas are handling the Puerto Rico rollout.