‘Impractical Jokers’ Picked Up For Ninth Season By truTV

WarnerMedia’s truTV isn’t kidding – Impractical Jokers has been picked up for its ninth season. The renewal of the original series featuring James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano will be on the network through 2020.

The announcement was made tonight at the fourth annual Impractical Jokers fan event at the Park at Petco Park in San Diego during a special live streamed Q&A.

The 26-episode order finds the show ranking as the #1 comedy series in cable among P18-49, delivering an average of 768,000 people in Live +7 viewing and reaching more than 1.2 million total viewers each week.

Created and executive produced by its stars, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, the series recently filmed its landmark 200th episode, which is slated to premiere early next year.

In addition to a reprise of its annual fan event in San Diego, truTV brought Impractical Jokers to Comic-Con International for its first panel, “Impractical Jokers: From Hidden Camera to Worldwide Success.” During the panel, the troupe shared a first look at their upcoming series, The Misery Index, a comedy game show hosted by Jameela Jamil and featuring The Tenderloins as recurring panelists. It will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 on TBS.

“For us it’s a no-brainer to bring this show back for a ninth season and give the fans what they demand,” says Brett Weitz, general manager TNT, TBS, and truTV. “The guys consistently bring the funny and we are proud to be home to their hilarious antics.”

Since its debut on truTV in 2011, the Impractical Jokers television series has translated its fandom into a multi-platform media vehicle that includes sold-out live shows and fan events, an annual themed cruise, a growing retail and consumer product business, and a mobile museum installation that will travel to three tour stops this summer after an exhibition at the Staten Island Museum.

The Tenderloins are represented by Vector Management, Martin Lesak, UTA, and Danny Passman of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.