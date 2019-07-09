IMDb Unveils First Scripted Series ‘You’re Not A Monster’; Sets Sneak Peek At Comic-Con

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb announced its first-ever scripted series You’re Not a Monster featuring the voices of Kelsey Grammer, Eric Stonestreet, Aparna Nancherla, Ellie Kemper, Patton Oswalt and others. The animated series is set to premiere this fall, but IMDb will give a sneak peek of the new show featuring iconic movie monsters at Comic-Con later this month.

Kelsey Grammer recording for IMDb’s first scripted series “You’re Not a Monster”. Courtesy of IMDb

You’re Not a Monster shows that even movie monsters have emotional issues — because the only thing worse than being undead is being unloved. In the series, Grammer will take a seat in the therapist chair for the first time since his Frasier days as former psychiatrist-turned-vampire who mentors his great-great grandson Max (Stonestreet), a therapist who has inherited his practice.

Each episode will be four to five minutes and will feature Max treating familiar faces in the movie monster world including Frankenstein, The Invisible Man and Medusa as they seek desperately needed therapeutic help.

Rounding out the voice cast is Nancherla as a demon receptionist, Kemper as a therapist who thinks Max is imagining everything as well as Oswalt, Peter Grosz, Langston Kerman, Joel Kim Booster, Adam Pally, Amber Ruffin, Amy Sedaris and Milana Vayntrub. Show creators and cast members including Grammer and Nancherla will participate in an exclusive interview with host Kevin Smith on the IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20.

The comedy series is created and written by Emmy winner Frank Lesser (The Colbert Report) and Lily Stuart Streiff serves as Animation Director. You’re Not a Monster is produced for IMDb by Bold Soul Studios, Grammnet and Ranker.

Beginning this fall, viewers can catch the premiere episode of You’re Not a Monster at http://www.imdb.com/monster as well as its streaming video channel and apps. You’re Not a Monster adds to IMDb’s existing original series slate that includes The IMDb Show, IMDbrief and Casting Call.