Imagen Awards Nominations: 2019 Field Includes Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez & Pedro Almodovar.

The nominations are out for the 34rd annual Imagen Awards, which celebrate positive portrayal and creative excellence of Latinos and Latino cultures in TV and film. See the full list of noms in 18 categories below.

Among the big names up for Imagens on the film side this year are actors Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Lopez and Andy Garcia and director Pedro Almodovar. The lead TV acting categories include Gina Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, America Ferrera, Alice Braga and Jon Seda. Supporting players who made the cut include Rita Moreno, Natalie Morales and Wilder Valderrama.

Last year, Disney/Pixar’s Coco beat Guillermo del Toro’s Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water for the top film prize, and the toon’s helmers Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina also won for Best Director.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2019 Imagen Awards, which the Imagen Foundation will hand out August 10 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills:

Best Feature Film

¡He Matado a mi Marido! (HM Movie)

Instant Family (Paramount Pictures)

Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Pain and Glory (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Director

Sean Anders, Instant Family (Paramount Pictures)

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)

Joe Camareno, Tin Holiday (Celtino Entertainment Group (CEG))

Andy Garcia, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Universal Pictures)

Anthony Ramos, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Best Actress – Feature Film

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Monsters and Men (NEON/Moviepass Films)

Jennifer Lopez, Second Act (STX Entertainment)

Isabela Moner, Instant Family (Paramount Pictures)

Rosa Salazar, Alita: Battle Angel (20th Century Fox)

Best Primetime Program – Drama

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC; ABC Studios)

Magnum P.I. (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)

Manifest (NBC; Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television)

Pose (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)

Shades of Blue (NBC; Universal Television in association with Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions)

Best Primetime Program – Comedy

Abby’s (NBC; Universal Television in Association with Waila Inc., Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC; Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Jane the Virgin (CW; CBS Television Studios)

On My Block (Netflix)

One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Superstore (NBC; Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, and The District)

Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Limited Series

Emilio & Gloria Estefan: Library of Congress Gershwin for Popular Song (PBS; WETA, Bounce, the Library of Congress, Latino Public Broadcasting)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix; Triage Entertainment)

Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Best Actor – Television

Gabriel Chavarria, The Purge (USA Network; Blumhouse Television and UCP (Universal Content Production))

Jason Genao, On My Block (Netflix)

Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I. (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ducktales (Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation)

JD Pardo, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Jon Seda, Chicago P.D. (NBC; Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television)

Diego Tinoco, On My Block (Netflix)

Best Actress – Television

Alice Braga, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)

America Ferrera, Superstore (NBC; Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, and The District)

Diane Guerrero, Doom Patrol (DC Streaming Network; Warner Bros.)

Lela Loren, Power (STARZ; End of Episode, Inc., Atmosphere Entertainment MM, LLC, G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. and CBS Television Studios in association with Starz Originals)

Justina Machado, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (CW; CBS Television Studios)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Best Supporting Actor – Television

Ser Anzoategui, Vida (STARZ; Big Beach and Chingona Productions in association with Starz Originals)

Angel Bismark Curiel, Pose (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Omar Leyva, Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Julio Macias, On My Block (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Hemky Madera, Queen of the South (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)

Danny Pino, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS (CBS; CBS Television Studios)

Best Supporting Actress – Television

Carla Baratta, Mayans M.C. (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)

Stephanie Beatriz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC; Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC; Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Isabella Gomez, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Natalie Morales, Room 104 (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Duplass Brothers Productions)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Genesis Rodriguez, Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Best Young Actor – Television

Anthony Gonzalez, Icebox (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)

Elias Janssen, Jane the Virgin (CW; CBS Television Studios)

Jenna Ortega, Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior Disney Television Animation)

Jenna Ortega, Stuck in the Middle (Disney Channel; It’s a Laugh Production)

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)

Best Variety or Reality Show

Hip-Hop Houdini (Fuse; 7Beyond)

Last Week Tonight (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television)

Mexican Dynasties (Bravo; Shed Media and Campanario Entertainment)

Mira Quien Baila: All Stars (Univision; Endemol Shine Boomdog, Univision Studios)

Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA Washington, DC / American Public Television; Mexican Table, LLC, WETA Washington, DC, FRANK. and Switchblade)

World of Dance (NBC; Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Nuyorican Productions and World of Dance)

Best Children’s Programming

Ducktales (Disney Channel; Disney Television Animation)

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior; Disney Television Animation)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Sesame Street (HBO; Sesame Street Workshop)

Victor and Valentino (Cartoon Network; Cartoon Network Studios)

Best Documentary

A Sacred Journey (Higher Ground Entertainment)

America ReFramed: Pyne Point (WORLD Channel; American Documentary)

Great Performances: John Leguizamo’s Road to Broadway (PBS; NGL Studios & Diamante Content Production in association with THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET & Latino Public Broadcasting)

Harvest Season (PBS/Independent Lens; Quiet Pictures)

The Sentence (HBO; Park Pictures in association with HBO Documentary Films)

Wonders of Mexico (PBS; PBS and BBC co-production)

Best Informational Program (Local or National)

Breaking Big (PBS; Ozy Media)

Pati’s Mexican Table (WETA Washington, DC / American Public Television; Mexican Table, LLC, WETA Washington, DC, FRANK. and Switchblade)

Univision 34: Mujeres en el Poder/Women in Power (Univision 34)

VICE (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Vice and Bill Maher Productions)

VICE News Tonight (HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Vice and Bill Maher Productions)

Best Short-Form Non-Fiction Program

Cuban Canvas (Riverfilms)

SC Featured – A Dreamer’s Path (ESPN)

SC Reportajes: Chicharito – Vidas Paralelas (ESPN)

SC Reportajes – Maryland Gonzalez (ESPN)

Best On-Air Advertising