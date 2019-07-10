Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Tucker Carlson “Racist Fool”, Floats Ad Boycott; President Apparently Sides With Carlson

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota lashed back at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson today, calling out the host as a “racist fool” and suggesting advertisers “should not be underwriting hate speech.”

The Congressional Democrat was responding to Carlson’s commentary Tuesday night in which the Fox News host said the Somali-born Omar “hates this country” and criticized “our immigrants” that “we’re importing” from places with values “antithetical to our own.”

President Donald Trump sided with Carlson, retweeting conservative commentator Mark R. Levin’s tweet calling Omar a “rabid anti-Semite”:

Once again, CNN comes to the defense of rabid anti-Semite Ilhan Omar https://t.co/XNuN4HC4vj — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 10, 2019

What set Carlson off was a Washington Post profile that characterized Omar’s view of America (she arrived her at age 12 after spending four years as a refugee in Kenya). The Post wrote that Omar’s version of the American story “wasn’t a meritocracy that helped her attend college or vaulted her into Congress. Instead, it was the country that had failed to live up to its founding ideals, a place that had disappointed her and so many immigrants, refugees and minorities like her.”

Tuesday night, a triggered Carlson said Omar “has undisguised contempt for the United States and for its people,” and that she is “living proof that the way we practice immigration has become dangerous to this country. A system designed to strengthen America is instead undermining it. Some of the very people we try hardest to help have come to hate us passionately.”

Carlson went on: “Maybe that’s our fault for asking too little of our immigrants. We aren’t self-confident enough to make them assimilate so they never feel fully American. Or maybe the problem is deeper than that. Maybe we’re importing people from places whose values are simply in antithetical to ours. Who knows what the problem is, but there is a problem and whatever the cause, this cannot continue. It’s not sustainable.”

As if “our immigrants” and “importing people” wasn’t enough, Carlson went on to call Omar “a living fire alarm” who serves as a “warning to the rest of us we better change our immigration system immediately. Or else.”

Omar tweeted her response last night: “Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress. No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect.”

Not gonna lie, it’s kinda fun watching a racist fool like this weeping about my presence in Congress 🤣🤣 No lies will stamp out my love for this country or my resolve to make our union more perfect. They will just have to get used to calling me Congresswoman! https://t.co/nRS13yWivK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Today, Omar retweeted a post from progressive Jewish political advocacy group Bend the Arc that listed advertisers with commercials airing during Carlson’s Omar segment (StarKist, Nutrisystem, WeatherTech), adding her own message: “Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech.”

Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous. Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Oh lord! “immigrants-might-criticize-us reason” is the latest reason we need strict vetting of immigrants according to racist fool like Tucker. This is what happens when your xenophobia cuts off the air circulation in your brain 🤣 https://t.co/Ae9KxAYu69 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

Pundits and publications weighed in today, including New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, WaPo, Vice and Esquire, to name a few.

Tucker Carlson managed to turn his latest attack on Ilhan Omar into a blatantly racist attack on all immigrants. https://t.co/cXL1eAEt0n — VICE News (@vicenews) July 10, 2019

If Carlson’s true concerns were about assimilation, it is hard to understand why he would go on national television and inform our nation’s most recent immigrants that "real Americans" see them as dangerous and undeserving of the right to dissent. https://t.co/YZjlejLYSy — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) July 10, 2019

Tucker Carlson's subtext is that Ilhan Omar will always be The Other—that is, fundamentally un-American. https://t.co/YMcfHAtV77 — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) July 10, 2019

And these:

My colleague @IlhanMN fights each day to improve the lives of people throughout America. The comments from Tucker Carlson last night are vile. He spews racist, bigoted, and xenophobic views that make our country worse.https://t.co/TIr8HX2DRS — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) July 10, 2019