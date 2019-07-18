Ilhan Omar, Kamala Harris Respond To “Send Her Back” Chants At Trump Rally

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined at right by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., responds to base remarks by President Donald Trump after he called for four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their "broken" countries, as he exploited the nation's glaring racial divisions once again for political gain, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All four congresswomen are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. Omar is the first Somali-American in Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The chants of “send her back” at President Donald Trump’s Greenville, North Carolina rally tonight have already drawn responses from various politicians, including the target of the chants, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The loud chants of “send her back” followed a litany of Omar’s alleged offenses by Trump, including her imprudent comments on 9/11, where she noted “some people did something.”

Trump was continuing an attack begun Sunday on the four Congresswomen known as The Squad, who he said in a tweet should “go back” and fix the countries they’re from, then return and show the US how it’s done.

In response to the chants and Trump’s attacks tonight, Omar quoted poet Maya Angelou in a Twitter tweet: “You may shoot me with your words, You may cut me with your eyes, You may kill me with your hatefulness, But still, like air, I’ll rise.”

Omar also retweeted California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, who called out the “racist chant” and urging people to “vote, donate & organize like never before” to save “the soul of our country.”

Minnesota State Senator Matt Klein also weighed in with support.

“Congresswoman Omar is staying here,” Klein wrote. “I welcome your opinions on her policies. But if you think you are more American than her, you don’t know what America is, and it is you that should leave.”

Democrat presidential candidates Kamala Harris also took up for Omar.

“It’s vile. It’s cowardly. It’s xenophobic,” Harris tweeted. “It’s racist. It defiles the office of the President. And I won’t share it here. It’s time to get Trump out of office and unite the country.”

New York State Senator and presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand called for further Trump sanctions. “Whether it’s ‘send her back’ or ‘lock her up,’ ‘there has to be some form of punishment’ or ‘grab her by the p***y’—the throughline is contempt for women and anyone who threatens this president’s fragile ego. He should be afraid. We are his worst nightmare. And we will beat him.