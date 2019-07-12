Kids Book Series ‘If I Built’ In Development At Greg Silverman’s Stampede

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman’s Stampede is developing Chris Van Dusen’s children book series If I Built for the big screen, Deadline has learned.
The books include such titles as If I Built a Car and If I Built a House. The former won the 2006 E. B. White Read Aloud Award while the latter took the 2013 NEIBA Children’s Book Award. The next title up is If I Built a School which hits book shelves this autumn from DIAL/Penguin.
Said Silverman, “Chris’ book series is the ultimate testament to imagination and wonder that can only be seen from a child’s point of view. His style is iconic and mesmerizing – it’s a world we never want to leave, and I’m delighted to bring these books to life.”
“The If I Built books are all about using your creativity and thinking big. I’m thrilled that Stampede shares this vision and I can’t wait to see how they bring Jack’s vivid imagination to life on the big screen,” said Van Dusen.
Van Dusen is represented by Paradigm, Steven Malk at Writers House, and Aron Baumel at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.