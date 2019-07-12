Kids Book Series ‘If I Built’ In Development At Greg Silverman’s Stampede

Said Silverman, “Chris’ book series is the ultimate testament to imagination and wonder that can only be seen from a child’s point of view. His style is iconic and mesmerizing – it’s a world we never want to leave, and I’m delighted to bring these books to life.”

“The If I Built books are all about using your creativity and thinking big. I’m thrilled that Stampede shares this vision and I can’t wait to see how they bring Jack’s vivid imagination to life on the big screen,” said Van Dusen.

