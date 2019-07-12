Hunter S. Thompson Writing Cabin For Rent On Airbnb, Supports Veteran’s Scholarship

If you find yourself somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert and the drugs are starting to take hold, you might as well continue on the road to a Colorado cabin where author Hunter S. Thompson wrote some of his most famous works.

The cabin for the late author behind the best-selling novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and the founder of Gonzo journalism has a cabin for rent on Airbnb. For $550 per night, you can enjoy the comforts of Owl Farm, which Thompson often called his “fortified compound” in his writings.

Thompson’s widow, Anita Thompson, is renting out the lodge to support the Hunter S Thompson scholarship for veterans at Columbia University, where they both studied. Owl Farm contains the two-bedroom home where Thompson lived from the 1960s until his death by suicide in 2005.

The property is also the place where his ashes were fired into the sky at his memorial service, with Johnny Depp, Senator John Kerry, Jack Nicholson, John Cusack, Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn in attendance.

The cabin listed on Airbnb has two bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and one of Thompson’s writing desks.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas was made into two films, including Where The Buffalo Roam starring Bill Murray as Thompson, and later in 1998 as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which starred Depp as Thompson.

Thompson was also known for his Rolling Stone writings; his book Hells Angels, which told the story of his year-long embedding into the outlaw motorcycle gang; and Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail, his study of the 1972 presidential campaign which was serialized by Rolling Stone.

The Doonesbury character Duke was also modeled after Thompson.