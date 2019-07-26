Hulu Sets Premiere Dates For New ‘Dollface’ & ‘Reprisal’, Season 3 Of ‘Marvel’s Runaways’

Hulu has set premiere dates for Kat Dennings’ return to TV, its femme fatale drama starring Abigail Spencer and the latest season of Marvel’s Runaways.

The streamer will roll out all 10 episodes each of new comedy Dollface on November 15, new “hyper-noir” revenge series Reprisal on December 6 and the superhero tale’s third season on December 13.

Hulu also said today that its docudrama series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, which already had been set to bow on September 4, will go live with three episodes only. The seven remaining installments will roll out on ensuing Wednesdays.

2 Broke Girls alum Dennings stars in Dollface as a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women, and rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky also star in the ABC Signature Studios series created by Jordan Weiss. He serves as executive producer alongside Dennings; showrunner Ira Ungerleider; Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom and Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Screen Arcade; Nicole King; and Stephanie Laing. Matt Spicer executive produces and directs the first episode.

Reprisal is described as a hyper-noir revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads. Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor also star in the series created by executive producer and showrunner Josh Corbin. Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan Van Tulleken also serve as EPs, with Van Tulleken directing five of the 10 episodes.

Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways finds its heroes frantically searching for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler, Morgan le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley), is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi and Brittany Ishibashi star in the co-production with Marvel and ABC Signature Studios. Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Quinton Peeples.