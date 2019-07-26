Hulu has acquired classic 90s sitcom Designing Women and will launch all seven seasons of the Linda Bloodworth-Thomason-created show on August 26, Women’s Equality Day.

The digital platform will air all 163 episodes of the series, which was produced by Bloodworth/Thomason Mozark Productions in association with Columbia Pictures Television for CBS, after striking a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The series, which ran from September 29, 1986, until May 24, 1993, centers on the lives of four women and one man working together at an Atlanta interior design firm. Designing Women starred Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, Meshach Taylor, Alice Ghostley, Julia Duffy, Jan Hooks and Judith Ivey.

The pick up comes after a reboot of the show, written by original creator Bloodworth-Thomason, was developed last year by ABC.

Hulu’s head of originals Craig Erwich said that the show was “ahead of its time” when it launched. “We saw these four fabulous women balancing work and home lives, running businesses, handling setbacks and dating. But the show never shied away from tough topics like domestic abuse, homophobia, racism and women’s rights and its themes and storylines continue to have revelance today,” he added.

In terms of other holidays, Erwich claimed that The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, was the “most watched original” on Mother’s Day. The anthology series follows Gypsy Blanchard (King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Arquette).

Erwich said, “I guess after the disturbing scenes between Patricia Arquette and Joey King, we all feel better about our relationships with our moms.”