How To Watch The Second Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off once again. This time they’ll be meeting at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.
CNN is airing round two of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. With the still crowded field of candidates, the match-ups will take place over two nights — Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.
Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as moderators, with the debates airing live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on both nights.
For those who don’t have cable, CNN says the debates will stream live, without requiring a log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com, CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.
Fox News and MSNBC will also be offering extensive pre- and post-debate coverage.
The 20 Democratic candidates have been split into two groups, just like last month’s face-off on NBC.
To qualify for this second round of debates, the candidates had to meet one of two requirements: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized by the DNC.
Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night. Below is the candidate lineup.
Tuesday, July 30:
Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont
Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor
Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas
Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
Steve Bullock, Montana governor
John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland
John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio
Marianne Williamson, author
Wednesday, July 31:
Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president
Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California
Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
Andrew Yang, businessman
Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey
Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado
Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii
Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York
Jay Inslee, Washington state governor
