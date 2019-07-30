How To Watch The Second Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are set to face off once again. This time they’ll be meeting at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

CNN is airing round two of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. With the still crowded field of candidates, the match-ups will take place over two nights — Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as moderators, with the debates airing live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on both nights.

For those who don’t have cable, CNN says the debates will stream live, without requiring a log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com, CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Fox News and MSNBC will also be offering extensive pre- and post-debate coverage.

The 20 Democratic candidates have been split into two groups, just like last month’s face-off on NBC.

To qualify for this second round of debates, the candidates had to meet one of two requirements: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized by the DNC.

Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night. Below is the candidate lineup.

Tuesday, July 30:

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind., mayor

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative from Texas

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

John Delaney, former U.S. representative from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Tim Ryan, U.S. representative from Ohio

Marianne Williamson, author

Wednesday, July 31:

Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California

Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary

Andrew Yang, businessman

Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey

Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. representative from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York

Jay Inslee, Washington state governor