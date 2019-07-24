How To Watch Robert Mueller Testimony

Nearly three months after the release of Robert Mueller’s report into Russia’s election interference and possible obstruction of justice by President Trump, the former special counsel will testify Wednesday in public before Congress. Mueller will appear in two back-to-back hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees in what promises to be one of the most closely watched political spectacles of the Trump presidency.

Mueller has spoken publicly only once about his work as special counsel. Wednesday’s hearings come after weeks of speculation about whether he would testify before Congress after the two committees issued subpoenas. Initially scheduled for July 17, the hearings were delayed by one week as part of an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question the reluctant witness.

“The House Judiciary Committee will convene on July 24 at 8:30am with Special Counsel Mueller testifying in public for three hours. After a brief break, the House Intelligence Committee will convene for additional public testimony beginning at 12:00pm,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said in a joint statement. “All members — Democrats and Republicans — of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public, and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation uncovered.”