‘Honeyland’ Filmmaker Tamara Kotevska Buzzes To UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Tamara Kotevska, the Macedonia-born filmmaker-screenwriter whose feature documentary Honeyland won multiple prizes at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has signed with UTA. The news comes as the narrative docu she co-directed with Ljubomir Stefanov hit theaters this past weekend via Neon, which acquired it after Sundance. It grossed an estimated $30,000 over the three-day frame in two theaters to begin its rollout and currently is at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Honeyland follows the life of the last female beekeeper in Europe, living in an isolated mountain region deep within the Balkans. In Park City, it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for cinematography, and the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for originality.

Kotevska is currently in pre-production on her narrative feature debut, Man vs. Flock. Her credits also include writing and directing the short films Paw Law, House on a Rocky Road, Games and Free Hugs.