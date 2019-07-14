Hollywood, Politicians, Media Defend ‘The Squad’ After Trump “Go Home” Remarks

Reactions to today’s Twitter remarks from President Donald Trump, who advised the Congresswomen known as “The Squad” to “go back” to their countries, is setting social media aflame.

The remarks from celebrities, politicians, regular people and media are mounting, with Twitter spawning the trending #RacistInChief hashtag to collect them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has already made her remarks defending the four – Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — regarding Trump’s tweets, in which he said they should ​”fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,​” then return to the US and show how it’s done.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar have responded via Twitter to the remarks.

We’ll update the list of reactions as they come in. Here’s what’s been posted so far:

Our #RacistInChief just told four American Congresswomen “go back to their countries…” Immigrants & their children are the heart of our country. I am proud to be #MadeByImmigrants @realDonaldTrump racist rhetoric only makes me fight harder for all. #FirstGenerationAmerican pic.twitter.com/Oh4lEDUf65 — Karamo Brown (@Karamo) July 14, 2019

Trump is a racist.

Trump is a racist. #RacistInChief — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 14, 2019

Reminder that the #RacistInChief isn’t the only problem. These people agree with him. They are just as vile. https://t.co/8UfVUbZTMK — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 14, 2019

Saluting these women. Stay pushing. Stay shining. Stay working. Stay a pain in the ass of the #RacistInChief and all his co-horts. Stay true to who you are. Stay safe. Stay together. Stay making us proud. #FourQueens pic.twitter.com/jkcXe6Z96F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 14, 2019

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States. But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

My mom, a voter, has never texted me about anything @realDonaldTrump said. This #SundayMorning I received a text from her: "we are not going back anywhere, because America is our country."@POTUS underestimates the tremendous anger his new bigoted line of attack is generating. https://t.co/tP2Qhkk7ns — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 14, 2019

Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States. Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019