Hollywood Nightclubs Cited By LA City Attorney, Face 60 Criminal Charges

Criminal charges have been brought by City Attorney Mike Feuer against the owners and operators of three Hollywood clubs, including Project Los Angeles, L’Scorpion and the recently closed Rusty Mullet.

The 60 charges include allegations of operating with valid licenses, noise complaints, and security breakdowns that resulted in fights and stabbings, including one murder.

“This is a continuing step in that process to assure that Hollywood nightlife is safe for everyone — both the patrons and the residents in the surrounding areas,” Feuer said at a press conference announcing the charges.

The three clubs were charged because they had increased calls to the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division. They were also cited after inspections by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, and the Los Angeles Planning Department.

Project Los Angeles owners and operators face 18 criminal counts, including seven related to security guard issues, three counts of improper lighting, and two counts of admitting minors. L’Scorpion’s owners and operators face 20 criminal counts, including six charges of operating without valid permits, three counts related to inadequate security, and three related to excessive noise.

The Rusty Mullet owners and operators have been charged with 22 counts, including six related to security guard inadequacies, seven of operating without valid licenses, and three for operating as a nightclub instead of as a restaurant. The Rusty Mullet location will be taken over by a restaurant selling Nashville hot chicken.

The owners and operators of the clubs could face fines, potential jail time, and community service if convicted.