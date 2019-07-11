Holland Taylor To Play The Great Leader In ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

EXCLUSIVE: The Practice Emmy winner has boarded the ensemble cast of Bill & Ted Face The Music and will play The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe. The center? Why, San Dimas, California, 700 years in the future.

Taylor joins previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr. and Jillian Bell.

Dean Parisot directs the time-travelling buddy comedy sequel off a screenplay from returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Bill & Ted Face The Music will be produced by Scott Kroopf (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Teds Bogus Journey) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers.

Taylor was most recently seen in Gloria Bell opposite Julianne Moore. She can now be seen in Mr Mercedes opposite Brendan Gleeson for Audience network and will next appear in the highly anticipated Netflix sequel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2. Other credits in film and TV include: Romancing the Stone, To Die For, One Fine Day, George of the Jungle, The Truman Show, The Practice, Two and a Half Men, and Legally Blonde.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is financed by media entrepreneur/producer David Haring along with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment. Orion Pictures will release the pic through UA Releasing on Aug. 21, 2020. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.

Taylor is represented by Gersh