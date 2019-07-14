‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Premiere Suddenly Evacuated In Hollywood

Saturday night’s premiere of the Universal action film Hobbs & Shaw in Hollywood was suddenly evacuated amid confusion.

The event was held at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland complex. But 30 minutes into the film, the entire front center orchestra section suddenly stood and rushed out of the facility.

Deadline had a reporter inside, who described the event as chaotic. The reporter noted that security was somewhat slow to respond, and attendees appeared more astute to the situation.

One bystander believed a firecracker may have been set off, however, the exact cause of the incident was unclear.

