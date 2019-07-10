History Taps Reel One Exec Adam Fratto As VP Scripted Programming

History has named former Reel One Entertainment executive Adam Fratto VP Scripted Programming for the network. In his new role, Fratto will oversee development and production of History’s scripted slate, as well as develop projects for A+E Studios. Based in Los Angeles, he will report into Eli Lehrer, EVP and General Manager at History, and Tana Jamieson, SVP Programming at A+E Studios.

“Adam is a seasoned producer with a stellar track record of developing programming with epic storytelling,” said Lehrer. “He has the perfect creative instincts that will propel our scripted slate to the next level and I am confident he will be an asset to my senior team.”

Fratto moves to History from Reel One Entertainment, where he served as SVP. During his tenure there he launched a series division for the international distribution and production studio, and built and developed a slate of high profile projects, including a multi-platform adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s Screamers.

Prior to Reel One Entertainment, Fratto was Head of Drama Development for Pukeko Pictures where he created and ran the department for Oscar-winning Weta (Lord of the Rings, District 9). Fratto’s notable cable television production credits include Cleverman for Netflix and Sundance, and Haven for Syfy.