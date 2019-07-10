Oscar Winner Hilary Swank Joins ‘The Hunt’ At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is set to star in The Hunt, the Universal and Blumhouse political action thriller from screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse. Swank joins previously announced co-stars Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, and Glenn Howerton.

Z for Zachariah helmer Craig Zobel is directing the film, which hits theaters September 27.

Producers are Jason Blum for his Blumhouse Productions and Lindelof for his White Rabbit shingle. Cuse and Zobel are executive producers. Universal execs Erik Baiers and Jay Polidoro are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Swank can currently be seen starring in the Netflix film I Am Mother, and is the star and executive producer of the forthcoming 10-episode Netflix drama series Away.

She’s repped by WME, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen.