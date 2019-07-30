Hecho Studios Taps Evan Rosenfeld As Head Of Documentary & TV

EXCLUSIVE: Hecho Studios has launched a new division dedicated to the development and production of non-fiction entertainment, headed by industry vet Evan Rosenfeld.

As Head of Documentary and TV, Rosenfeld is tasked with overseeing Hecho’s original TV and film strategy, across multiple formats including documentary episodic and feature length films, through development, production and release.

Hecho’s initial development slate will emphasize raw, edgy, and compelling stories at the fringe of culture and society. The first round of projects will focus on stories that drive cultural conversations concerning matters of social issues, with an emphasis on sports.

“We are prioritizing shows that dig far deeper than simply what you get out of the cover story. Everything we’re doing here is through the lens of what makes us uniquely human—our customs, our arts, our social institutions,” said Rosenfeld. “We believe this is a way to create television that is impactful and creates dialogue, but still entertains.”

Rosenfeld is the creator, executive producer (along with LeBron James and Maverick Carter), and director of Warriors of Liberty City, a six-episode documentary series which premiered on Starz in 2018. Before that, Rosenfeld was the showrunner of Viceland’s Emmy-nominated and PGA award-winning Vice World of Sports anthology series. Rosenfeld also served as producer on two of ESPN’s most successful 30 for 30 films, The U and Broke, as well as Kareem: Minority of One, an HBO documentary about basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Evan has made a career out of producing projects at the forefront and evolution of documentary storytelling,” says Tom Dunlap, Hecho Studio’s Chief Content Officer. “We could not be more enthusiastic about having him lead the charge as we develop meaningful projects which shine a light on people and places that have been overlooked for far too long.”

Hecho Studios is a two-time Emmy nominated creative studio and full service production company that develops and produces projects in a variety of media, including feature films, television, streaming media, branded content and commercials.

Both Rosenfeld and Hecho Studios are repped by WME.