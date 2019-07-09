Heather Graham Joins Thriller ‘Wander’

EXCLUSIVE: Heather Graham is joining Aaron Eckhart and Katheryn Winnick in the April Mullen-directed conspiracy thriller, Wander.

Written by Tim Doiron, Wander follows Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator, who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter. Graham is set to play Shelley Luscomb, an attorney and close friend of Arthur. Shelley has known Arthur long before his world unraveled and acts a voice of reason in his life.

Graham’s film credits include Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and others. Her TV credits include Get Shorty, Law & Order: True Crime, Angie Tribeca and Flaked. She is currently set to executive produce and star in the ABC drama pilot The Hypnotist’s Love Story along with Jane Seymour, Adan Canto and Juliet Rylance. It is based on the bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. She is repped by by Risa Shapiro at RMS Production, Paradigm and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman

Wander is the follow up to Mullen’s Below Her Mouth, which was shot by an all-female crew. The picture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Mullen has been at the forefront of the movement towards equality on screen and behind the scenes, representing a strong female voice as a director in film & TV over the past decade.

Doiron and Mullen will produce alongside Andre Relis of VMI Worldwide, Chad A. Verdi of Verdi Productions and Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment. Production is set to start this month and will be shooting entirely in New Mexico.