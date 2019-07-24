Really, will there be more Deadwood? While all signs point to the fact that Al Swearengen died at the end of Deadwood: The Movie, director Daniel Minahan told us earlier this summer that point can be debated.

Today at the summer TCA press tour, HBO programming president Casey Bloys didn’t specify another season or movie for the Western series when asked about one. However, he did say “I can’t imagine doing Deadwood without (creator) David Milch.”

Deadwood was canceled after its third season in 2006 amid financial dispute between HBO and co-producer Paramount and declining ratings. But fans wanted more. Milch couldn’t easily pull off a movie with indie financing as he didn’t own the IP, so it took 13 years to mount the production.

Part of that long wait had to do with the fact that some Deadwood alums saw their careers blossom: Ian McShane in movie franchises like John Wick, Pirates of the Caribbean and Kung-Fu Panda, Timothy Olyphant in TV series like Justified and Santa Clarita Diet, and John Hawkes who was Oscar nominated for his supporting actor role in Winter’s Bone.

Bloys was responsible for getting all these stars aligned and finally pulling off the movie, which now has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys, for David Klein’s cinematography (in a limited series) as well as outstanding TV movie.