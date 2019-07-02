HBO Sets August Premiere Date for Robin Thede’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show is set to premiere next month on HBO.

Thede shared the news today on Twitter, telling fans she had a “huge announcement.”

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW premieres AUGUST 2 on @hbo! Fridays at 11pm! Follow @BlackLadySketch!”

The actress and comedian added that she created the series “to amplify just some of the many incredible black ladies in comedy and am so proud of it!!”

**HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT** 📣

A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW premieres AUGUST 2 on @hbo! Fridays at 11pm! Follow @BlackLadySketch! I created #ablss to amplify just some of the many incredible black ladies in comedy and am so proud of it!! ALSO IT’S FUNNY AF. #ablackladysketchshow pic.twitter.com/UhjYZCBBgz — Robin Thede (@robinthede) July 1, 2019

Created, written by and starring Thede, A Black Lady Sketch Show will feature narrative sketches performed by a core cast of black women. Joining Thede are Quinta Brunson, Ashley Nicole Black and Gabrielle Dennis, who recently had a breakout role last year as Whitney Houston in BET’s The Bobby Brown Story.

Lauren Ashley Smith, who was head writer on Thede’s BET late-night show The Rundown with Robin Thede, will serve in the same capacity on A Black Lady Sketch Show. She also will co-executive produce.

Thede will additionally executive produce with Issa Rae via her Issa Rae Productions, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment as well as Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for JAX Media, which produced The Rundown. Deniese Davis, Montrel McKay produce for Issa Rae Productions and John Skidmore produces for JAX Media.

As Thede mentioned, A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres August 2 at 11 p.m. on HBO.