HBO Sets New Single Season Emmy Nom Record With 137 & Beats Netflix

Last year Netflix for the first time ever beat HBO in noms, 112 to 108, but in the end both took home 23 wins total. This year, HBO took the Emmy nom crown back and set a new network nom record for a single season with 137 Emmy noms. Netflix counts 117 noms today.

HBO’s previous Emmy nom record for a single season was in 2015 with 126 nominations. HBO’s Emmy nom count this year is +29, while Netflix is +5.

Today HBO saw massive noms for Game of Thrones (32), its limited series Chernobyl (19), comedy series Barry (17), late night talk show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9), True Detective (9), Veep‘s swan song season (9), Deadwood (8), Blumhouse series Sharp Objects (8), Michael Jackson dicey doc Leaving Neverland and in a big comeback its summer 2018 frosh series Succession (5).

Netflix counts 16 noms for its Ava DuVernay series about the Central Park 5 When They See Us, as well as 13 noms for the Amy Poehler-produced comedy series Russian Doll, 9 including a Best Actor drama nom for Jason Bateman’s Ozark, and 5 for the second season of comedy series GLOW.

NBC filed third with Emmy noms with a total of 58 (-20 from year last year). Amazon Prime Video was fourth with 47 (+25 from 2018), CBS has 43 (+8), FX 32 (-18), ABC 26 (-5), Hulu 20 (-7), Fox 18 (+2), Showtime 18 (-3), CNN 17 (+7), VH1 14 (+2), NatGeo 13 (-4) and AMC 11 (+10).