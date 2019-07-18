HBO Max Sets Executive Team Led By Head Of Original Content Sarah Aubrey

WarnerMedia’s newly christened HBO Max streaming service has announced titles and roles for a slate of executives across creative and business operations and strategy.

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS, and truTV, made the official announcement of the team leading original programming and acquisitions for the service. Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of Entertainment & Direct-To-Consumer for AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, has ultimate oversight of the streaming group. HBO Max will debut in the spring of 2020 for a monthly subscription price to be determined. The company has also promised an ad-supported component, but as yet has not revealed any details of that offering.

Related Story Netflix Stock Falls 10% After Q2 Subscriber Miss Sinks In On Wall Street

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, is the lead executive at HBO Max, reporting to Reilly, in a role originally signaled in January. Aubrey and Reilly worked closely together at TNT to overhaul its original programming strategy, premiering shows like The Alienist, Animal Kingdom, Claws and I Am The Night. Prior to joining TNT in 2015, Aubrey was a producer on shows including Friday Night Lights and The Leftovers, as well as films like Bad Santa and Lars and the Real Girl.

Aubrey’s new team includes fellow TNT alum Joey Chavez, EVP of Original Drama, and Jessie Henderson, former co-president of Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, who is now HBO Max’s EVP of Original Feature Films. Jeniffer Kim, SVP of International Originals, was a programming exec at TBS. Former Fox Broadcasting comedy exec Suzanna Makkos is EVP of Original Comedy and Animation. Ex-Lionsgate exec Jennifer O’Connell is now EVP of Original Non-Fiction and Kids for HBO Max.

The business operations and strategy group, also reporting to Reilly, includes Warner Bros. and Netflix vet Eric Besner, SVP of Business Development and Strategy; and former Turner and Cartoon Network exec Sandra Dewey, President of Business Operations and Production.

Longtime HBO exec Meredith Gertler, now HBO Max EVP of Program Strategy and Planning, reports to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys, with a dual function on HBO Max. Michael Quigley, a former Turner exec, will be EVP of Content Acquisitions and Strategy. Patrick Kelly, a Turner and Columbia Pictures veteran, EVP of Business Affairs, will report to Dewey.

“HBO Max is committed to delivering IP of the highest quality by closely collaborating with top talent to bring their ideas to life, and then strategically managing that content to build and sustain lasting cultural impact and value,” Reilly said. “I’m honored to work with this accomplished team of executives who have amassed an arsenal of our industry’s most prestigious awards, are innovative thinkers, and trusted partners in which the creative community can put their faith every single day.”

Greenblatt said Reilly “has assembled a stellar creative team for new originals and acquisitions that will make our HBO Max service second-to-none” and “appeal to everyone in the household.”

The newly minted teams will join forces with development and production groups at HBO, overseen by Bloys and Glenn Whitehead, EVP, Business and Legal Affairs. WarnerMedia noted in the announcement that HBO Max will include full seasons of HBO staples from The Sopranos and Sex and the City to Veep and Game of Thrones.

In addition to originals, the service will also offer third-party licensed fare and pull in key titles from across the company’s portfolio. In addition to HBO, TNT and TBS, WarnerMedia brands include Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Hello Sunshine and Looney Tunes.