Former One Direction bandmember Harry Styles is in talks for Rob Marshall’s live action take on The Little Mermaid for Disney. Styles is eyeing the role of Prince Eric. Styles was one of the contenders to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s movie. He was waiting to see if he landed that role after testing for it, before committing to Little Mermaid. As Deadline exclusively reported, Austin Butler won the role of Presley.