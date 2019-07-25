Harry Connick Jr. Sets Broadway Rendezvous With Cole Porter: New Concert Show Announced

The holidays are about to get merrier for fans of Harry Connick Jr. and Cole Porter. The living half of that duo will begin a limited engagement at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre this December, highlighting – as does his upcoming album – the work of the great “Anything Goes” composer.

Harry Connick, Jr. – A Celebration of Cole Porter was announced today by producers Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander and Grove Entertainment. The new show was conceived and is being directed by Connick, who releases True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter in October as his first album for Verve Records.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to the stage to share my interpretation of the work of a true American genius,” said the former American Idol judge.

The stage show will have its pre-Broadway world premiere engagement at North Carolina’s Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21 & 22. Following the Broadway staging – specific dates were not announced – the show will launch a national tour for the 2020-21 season.

The show is described by producers as featuring “a modern, multi-media presentation of some of Porter’s most beloved songs in an unprecedented and unique way” while retaining Connick’s “signature style.” Set design is by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner Kemp, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

The album focuses exclusively on Porter songs, with Connick as pianist, singer, arranger, orchestrator and conductor. Songs include “Anything Goes” and “You Do Something To Me.” True Love features Connick’s longtime touring band with additional horns and a full string section.

Said Connick about the album, “This is the first time I’ve taken a deep dive into another artist’s repertoire, and Cole Porter was my #1 choice for the project.”