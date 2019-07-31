Harold Prince Dies: Broadway Legend Who Produced Original ‘West Side Story’, ‘Fiddler’, ‘Phantom’ & More Was 91

Harold Prince, the Broadway icon who produced or directed some of the 20th century’s most famous musicals West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Damn Yankees, Cabaret, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, died today in Reykjavik, Iceland, after a brief illness. He was 91.

Winner of more than 20 Tony Awards, “Hal” Prince also produced or directed such iconic Main Stem musicals as The Pajama Game, Candide, A Little Light Music, Show Boar, Company and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

MORE