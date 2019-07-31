Harold Prince Remembered: Broadway Community Gives Final Ovation To Legendary Producer-Director

Harold Prince poses with his Tony for Best Direction for "Evita" in 1980

Broadway lost a true icon today, and the theater community is paying tribute to the man who produced and/or directed all-time classics ranging from Damn Yankees, West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof to Cabaret, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera. Harold “Hal” Prince, who died today at 91, was the king of Main Stem musicals, and the outpouring of tributes reflects his influence, esteem and singular accomplishments.

Including the classics listed above, his résumé reads like a list of the most popular and acclaimed shows from the second half of the 20th century: The Pajama Game, Candide, A Little Night Music, Show Boat, Company, Fiorello!, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Show Boat, Follies, Sweeney Todd and many more.

As we await word on official tributes such as the dimming of lights on the Main Stem, here is a sampling of remembrances from people and institutions who knew, worked with, admired and/or simply revered the man who won the second-most Tony Awards in history:

Farewell Hal Not just the prince of musicals, the crowned head who directed two of the greatest productions of my career, Evita and Phantom. This wonderful man taught me so much and his mastery of musical theatre was without equal. – ALW pic.twitter.com/CJomXUFUyp — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 31, 2019

Remembering a true Broadway legend…RIP Hal Prince pic.twitter.com/jXIlWuNy25 — Al Hirschfeld (@AlHirschfeld) July 31, 2019

I am saddened beyond words. There are some people you feel we will never be without. Hal is one of them. I owe so much to him. He knows my love for him. #HalPrince #Broadway pic.twitter.com/G2uhhHPMZ6 — Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) July 31, 2019

Rest In Peace, Hal Prince. Thank you for all the great work you gave us. — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) July 31, 2019

RIP our dear Hal Prince. You inspired. You will ALWAYS inspire. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 31, 2019

Rest in enormous peace, Hal Prince. A true theatre titan. — Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) July 31, 2019

RIP Hal Prince💔

What a sad day — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 31, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our legendary director, Hal Prince. Our condolences to his family at this time. With love, the entire Phamily pic.twitter.com/jQwcziCsS9 — The Phantom Of The Opera (@PhantomOpera) July 31, 2019

We will always remember Hal Prince, a true champion of the American Theatre. pic.twitter.com/ZOhMWAdxIX — AmericanTheatreWing (@TheWing) July 31, 2019

Harold Prince was a director and producer, and a giant on #Broadway. His loss is unfathomable.

Here are his 21 #TonyAwards:

Best Musical 1955 – The Pajama Game (producer)

Best Musical 1956 – Damn Yankees (producer)

Best Musical 1960 – Fiorello! (producer)

(continued) pic.twitter.com/fHlLib57bA — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) July 31, 2019

Most people have 1 or 2 big hits over their career. Then there's Hal Prince, who had a hand in West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Phantom, Evita, Cabaret, Damn Yankees, Pajama Game, Forum, She Loves Me, Sweeney Todd. Name a theater. Dim the lights for months. pic.twitter.com/Majo6HA3WO — David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) July 31, 2019

So sad that we have lost the great Hal Prince. Such energy, such passion, totally inspiring. pic.twitter.com/5KC1VNAl3K — Sting (@OfficialSting) July 31, 2019

This man is responsible for so many of us loving and living in the theater. The loss of a giant. So much gratitude for everything he gave us. RIP Hal Prince. https://t.co/eER0ZqHpH6 — josh groban (@joshgroban) July 31, 2019

So sad. Just heard the news of the passing of the genius that was Hal Prince. No one person has shaped the course of theatre quite like he did. I’m honoured to have known and worked with you, Hal. I’m sure wherever you are your light will keep on shining bright. #halprince pic.twitter.com/OEvH5Gra2D — Michael D. Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) July 31, 2019

.@TheSimpsons Broadway legend Harold Prince passed away—Fiddler, West Side Story, Cabaret…THE musicals I grew up to. A true giant. — Al Jean (@AlJean) July 31, 2019

"The idea is to work and to experiment. Some things will be creatively successful, some will succeed at the box office, and some will only—which is the biggest only—teach you things that see the future. And they're probably as valuable as any of your successes." — Hal Prince #RIP pic.twitter.com/9HOh8uOWSv — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 31, 2019

A lifetime of theater going, and still, one of my most vivid memories is from 1980: The shrill, shocking, disorienting steam whistle that began "Sweeney Todd" at the Uris Theater, and sounded again with every murder. Goodnight, sweet Hal Prince. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) July 31, 2019