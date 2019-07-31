Harold Prince Remembered: Broadway Community Gives Final Ovation To Legendary Producer-Director

Broadway lost a true icon today, and the theater community is paying tribute to the man who produced and/or directed all-time classics ranging from Damn Yankees, West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof to Cabaret, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera. Harold “Hal” Prince, who died today at 91, was the king of Main Stem musicals, and the outpouring of tributes reflects his influence, esteem and singular accomplishments.
Including the classics listed above, his résumé reads like a list of the most popular and acclaimed shows from the second half of the 20th century: The Pajama Game, Candide, A Little Night Music, Show Boat, Company, Fiorello!, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Show Boat, Follies, Sweeney Todd and many more.
Related Story
Harold Prince Dies: Broadway Legend Who Produced Original 'West Side Story', 'Fiddler', 'Phantom' & More Was 91
As we await word on official tributes such as the dimming of lights on the Main Stem, here is a sampling of remembrances from people and institutions who knew, worked with, admired and/or simply revered the man who won the second-most Tony Awards in history:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.