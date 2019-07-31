Broadway To Dim Lights Tonight In Honor Of Harold Prince

The Broadway League said Wednesday that the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of its New York theaters for one minute Wednesday night at 7:45 PM ET to commemorate the life of Harold Prince, the Broadway icon who died today at 91.

Prince was a former chairman of the board of the Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry. He died in Reykjavik, Iceland, after a brief illness.

“To be a both a genius and a gentleman is rare and extraordinary,” said Thomas Schumacher, the current chairman of The Broadway League, in a release announcing the honor, a Main Stem tradition. “Hal Prince’s genius was matched by his generosity of spirit, particularly with those building a career. Sitting on the T Edward Hambleton Fellowship panel of Mentors alongside Hal was both a lesson in producing and a lesson in humanity. He was a giant.”

Prince won 21 Tony Awards in a career producing or directing some of the 20th century’s most famous musicals, from West Side Story to Fiddler on the Roof. He won Tonys for Best Direction of a Musical alone for Show Boat, The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Sweeney Todd, Candide, Follies, Company and Cabaret. He also produced Tony winners including A Little Night Music, Company, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Fiorello! and Damn Yankees.

Prince received the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2006 for his career that spanned seven decades. His most recent credit was the 2017 musical revue Prince of Broadway.

