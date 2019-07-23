DC Universe’s adult animated series Harley Quinn will show different sides to some of DC’s costumed characters as well as Gotham City itself.

“We do have our own rules on the show,” executive producer Patrick Schumacker said Tuesday at Day 1 of the TCA summer press tour. “From the get-go, the pitch was this show is from Harley’s perspective. So, on one hand, Gotham is going to be a lot brighter and more technicolor because this is through her eyes. Also, the way that we portray the heroes, who are usually lionized in the films, we can have fun with them. Like Batman is a real buzz kill and Superman tells dad jokes.”

Diedrich Bader, left, Alan Tudyk and Kaley Cuoco at TCA Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Schumacker was joined on the DC Universe panel by EP Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title role, Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Alan Tudyk (Joker & Clayface), Diedrich Bader (Batman), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), executive producer Justin Halpern and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.

The series launches with Harley realizing how severely toxic the relationship is between her and Batman baddie Joker. “The idea is that we’ve all been in relationships with someone that we felt wasn’t right for us, all the way to someone that was toxic for us, and how you extricate yourself from that is really what this show is all about,” said Halpern.

This revelation leads Harley on a path to making it as the Queenpin of Gotham City.

“She goes through growth but it’s like a few steps forward and 25 steps back,” Cuoco said. “She falls back in her old ways again and can’t really help it.” With the assistance of some fellow villainous colleagues like Poison Ivy, “she’s learning what real friendships are. These friends are more of her family than her real family which we find out later in the series.”

In her journey to become queen, she will take on other criminals in the city, because, unlike most of the DC antagonists, Harley comes with a moral compass.

“The nice thing is that most of the time she’s going up against villains who are worse than her. So you root for her in that way. She is a killer but those who are dying in her hands deserve it.” She fights Robin (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) in the show but “she’s never going to kill Robin.”

On whether there are plans to cross over with other animated series in the DC Universe, nothing is planned but producers are open to the idea.

Harley Quinn will debut on DC Universe this fall.