HanWay Appoints Marta Ravani As Director Of Docs & Library Label HanWay Select

HanWay Films

EXCLUSIVE: HanWay Films has grown its sales team with the hire of former Protagonist and TF1 exec Marta Ravani who joins as director, HanWay Select.

Ravani will oversee HanWay’s extensive library and upcoming slate of documentaries. The UK firm’s catalog includes classics from the likes of Bernardo Bertolucci, David Cronenberg, Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Bob Rafelson and John Dower. 

Long-time HanWay Select director of sales Mark Lane continues at the company as director of sales to focus on the company’s expanding slate.

Ravani worked in production in Paris before moving into international sales and acquisitions for Funny Balloons where she was responsible for the acquisition of Tony Manero by Pablo Larrain. In 2014, she joined TF1 Studio as international sales manager and the following year she moved to London to join Protagonist Pictures as director of digital, video and TV sales. Recently she has spearheaded the international sales on Thunder Road by Jim Cummings.

HanWay’s current sales slate include Matteo Garrone’s Pinocchio starring Roberto Benigni; Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut Land; John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme; Andrew Levitas’ thriller Minamata starring Johnny Depp; Richard Press’ Farnsworth House starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ralph Fiennes; Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut Falling; Samurai Marathon from director Bernard Rose starring Takeru Satoh and Nana Komatsu, and James D’Arcy’s comedy Made In Italy starring Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson.

