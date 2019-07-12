‘Hanna’s Sarah Adina Smith Inks First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Director-producer Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna) has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under her Everything Is Everything production banner, Smith will develop TV series to premiere on Amazon Prime Video workdwide.

Smith directed the first two episodes of Amazon’s action thriller Hanna and also served as co-executive producer. She also recently directed the pilot for the upcoming Hulu series Looking for Alaska and is writing a pilot for FX with Fox Searchlight Television and Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures producing. She also is developing an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s sci-fi novel Girl in Landscape through Legendary.

“This marks an extension of the strong relationship Amazon Studios has with Sarah Adina Smith, who made her mark on the successful first season of Hanna,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Her proven track record of creating compelling stories and authentic characters across a range of genres make Smith and her Everything Is Everything banner a perfect fit for the compelling content we are creating for Amazon Prime Video.”

Said Smith: “Amazon is a perfect match for the kind of subversive, genre-bending TV Everything Is Everything plans to make,” said Smith. “Talking with the exceptional team at Amazon Studios, I could tell they share my calling to create spellbinding stories that shock, seduce and bind us together.”

Smith also wrote and directed the feature Buster’s Mal Heart, starring Oscar winner Rami Malek, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

