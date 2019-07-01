Guillermo Del Toro To Tell Scary Stories At Comic-Con With André Øvredal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winning The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro is joining the parade of A-listers coming to San Diego Comic-Con. Del Toro, who produced the CBS Films/eOne Entertainment thriller Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark, will tag team with that film’s director André Øvredal. They will hold a Master Class on scary storytelling to be held on Saturday, July 20, Deadline hears.

Andre Overdal, left, and Guillermo del Toro Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Del Toro and Øvredal — whose previous fright forays as director include The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Trollhunter — will give their fans an exclusive window into how they translated the iconic and scary imagery from Stephen Gammell’s book series illustrations to their upcoming film. Lionsgate releases Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on August 9.

The film takes place in 1968 America. While change is blowing in the wind, far removed from the unrest is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Del Toro will next direct Nightmare Alley, so he should have much to talk about.