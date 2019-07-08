‘Grown-ish’: Ryan Destiny To Recur On Season 3 Of Freeform Series

Star’s Ryan Destiny is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Freeform’s hit comedy series grown-ish. Production on season 3 begins today.

Destiny will play Jillian, a transfer student from an HBCU who has come to study filmmaking at Cal U. Smart, worldly, and cultured, Jillian can talk art and music with Luca (Luka Sabbat), politics and activism with Aaron (Trevor Jackson), and also fits right in with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her eclectic crew of girls.

Cast also includes Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Deon Cole, and recently upped-to-series-regular Diggy Simmons.



grown-ish is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education, and follows Zoey (Shahidi) and her friends as they return to CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their freshman year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.



grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Destiny, who made her television debut on AMC’s crime drama Low Winter Sun, most recently starred as one of the leads in Fox’s musical drama series Star opposite Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Quincy Brown. On the big screen, she starred in the title role of Ty Hodges’ A Girl Like Grace. Destiny released her first single “The Same” last September, and she is currently working on a solo EP, titled On One’s Own. Destiny is repped by United Talent Agency and 717 Management.

grown-ish Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Freeform.