Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac Set For Off-Broadway Production Of Chekhov’s ‘Three Sisters’

Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac will star in an Off Broadway production of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters, directed by the Tony-winning Sam Gold for New York Theater Workshop’s 2019/20 season, the NYTW announced today.

Performance schedules and additional casting will be announced later, but the production is expected to close the NYTW’s season.

The production will mark a reunion for the director and his two stars: Gold directed Gerwig in the 2014 Off Broadway production of The Village Bike at the Lucille Lortel Theater, and Isaac in the 2017 Public Theater production of Hamlet.

The production was one of two announced today, rounding out the prestigious company’s previously announced season. The other new entry is Endlings by Celine Song (Tom & Eliza), directed by Sammi Cannold, set for winter 2020.

Gerwig was Oscar-nominated for her direction and screenplay of Lady Bird, starring the also-nominated Saoirse Ronin and Laurie Metcalf. She recently wrapped production on her second directorial project, Sony Pictures’ Little Women, starring Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh. The film is set for a Dec. 25 release.

Gerwig earned a Golden Globe acting nomination for Frances Ha, and additional acting credits include Greenberg, Maggie’s Plan, 20th Century Women and Lola Versus, among others.

Her co-star Isaac, though most widely known for performances in films including X-Men: Apocalypse, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Inside Llewyn Davis, has an extensive stage resume. His work for The Public Theater’s Shakespeare In The Park includes Romeo and Juliet, and Two Gentlemen of Verona, and he appeared in the Manhattan Theater Club 2011 production of Zoe Kazan’s We Live Here opposite Amy Irving, among other stage credits.

Gold won a Tony Award in 2015 for his direction of Fun Home, and was nominated for A Doll’s House, Part 2. Most recently he directed Glenda Jackson in King Lear.

Three Sisters and Endlings join the previously NYTW 2019/20 productions of runboyrun, In Old Age, Sanctuary City and the World Premiere of Sing Street, a new musical based on John Carney’s movie, featuring a book by Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), and music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark.

NYTW productions currently on Broadway include What the Constitution Means to Me and Hadestown, with the upcoming Slave Play set to begin previews in September.